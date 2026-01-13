Polavaram-Nallamala project won’t affect Telangana: Andhra Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has once again clarified that the proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project will not cause any harm to Telangana.

Responding on Monday to the Supreme Court’s disposal of Telangana’s petition against the project, following the Chief Justice’s directions, the Minister stressed that the initiative is designed to benefit both Telugu states without creating disputes.

Ramanaidu emphasised that Andhra Pradesh intends to utilise only 200 TMC of the 3,000 TMC of floodwater that otherwise flows wastefully into the sea every year.

“We have consistently maintained that this project will not affect Telangana in any way. It is time to set aside misconceptions and extend cooperation,” he said.

He recalled Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision that both Telugu states should progress together in a spirit of brotherhood.