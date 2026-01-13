Polavaram-Nallamala project won’t affect Telangana: Andhra Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has once again clarified that the proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project will not cause any harm to Telangana.
Responding on Monday to the Supreme Court’s disposal of Telangana’s petition against the project, following the Chief Justice’s directions, the Minister stressed that the initiative is designed to benefit both Telugu states without creating disputes.
Ramanaidu emphasised that Andhra Pradesh intends to utilise only 200 TMC of the 3,000 TMC of floodwater that otherwise flows wastefully into the sea every year.
“We have consistently maintained that this project will not affect Telangana in any way. It is time to set aside misconceptions and extend cooperation,” he said.
He recalled Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision that both Telugu states should progress together in a spirit of brotherhood.
The Minister expressed concern over the massive wastage of Godavari floodwaters, noting that in the past 50 years, nearly 1,53,000 TMC had drained into the sea unused. Even in 2025 alone, 4,600 TMC of water was lost.
He argued that just as permission was granted for the Kaleshwaram project in the upper Godavari region after bifurcation, similar approval should be extended for the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project downstream. “Our request is reasonable, just, and in line with natural justice,” he asserted.
Ramanaidu explained that if floodwaters at Polavaram are harnessed, Andhra Pradesh can make use of them; otherwise, they simply mix with seawater and go to waste. “In such a scenario, there is no question of Telangana suffering any loss,” he said.
He concluded by noting that once the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project is completed, Andhra Pradesh will meet its own requirements first, and any surplus water can also benefit Telangana.
“This is a project that ensures mutual advantage. It is not about disputes, but about unity and cooperation,” Ramanaidu said.