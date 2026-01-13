Rs 100 crore sanctioned for road works in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM: Several Panchayat Raj roads are likely to get facelift as the union government sanctioned ₹100 crore to lay roads in at least 212 km stretch under the SASCI scheme (Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) in the district.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials has geared up the tender process to embark on the road works as early as possible.

The government of India has introduced SASCI (Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme with the objective to comprehensively develop iconic tourist centres in the country a global scale by developing the rural infrastructure.

As a part of this, the union government has allocated ₹2,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh for strengthening rural roads.

The Panchyat Raj and Rural Development department has sanctioned ₹100.28 crore for 66 works in eight assembly segments to lay roads including Barrackpore Trunk (BT) Roads, Cement Concrete (CC) Roads, Gravel and Water Bound Macadam (WBM) Roads in a stretch of as many as 212 km in the district.

Among them, there are 14 works in Srikakulam assembly segment, 12 in Tekkali, nine each in Itchapuram and Tekkali, seven in Narasannapeta, six each in Amadalavalasa and Pathapatnam, and four in Palasa assembly segment. Therefore, the officials swung into action to rebuild rural roads.

Speaking to TNIE, Panchyat Raj Superintending Engineer (SE) K Veerannaidu saidthe tenders process is underway and works will be started at the earliest. He said the tenders process will begin soon.