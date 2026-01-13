Sankranti Brahmotsavams begin at Srisailam shrine

KURNOOL: The seven-day sacred Srisailam festival on Makara Sankranti, following the traditional Panchahnika Deeksha, began with Yagasala Pravesam at 9:15 am in the temple premises.

The annual event, held for universal welfare, will conclude on January 18 with elaborate Vedic rituals and ceremonies. Daily abhishekams and archanas are being performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy in his Jyotirlinga form, along with pujas to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi, revered as Mahashakti. Rituals such as Navagraha Mandapa aradhana, Kalasha archana, homas, japas and parayanams are conducted in line with Agama Shastra traditions.

Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao, trustees, priests, scholars and officials participated, praying for rains, health and prosperity. Evening rituals including Ankuraropana and Dhwajarohanam symbolically invited deities to bless the Brahmotsavams.