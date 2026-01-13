Sankranti festival triggers scarcity of accommodation in coastal Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti festival triggered an unprecedented surge in festive tourism across coastal Andhra Pradesh, pushing hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays to full occupancy across multiple districts.
According to reports, around 535 hotels, resorts, lodges and homestays were booked during the festival period, reflecting demand linked to harvest season. From the Krishna coast to the Godavari delta, the region witnessed a near-total accommodation blackout, with rooms, suites and cottages booked weeks in advance.
In Krishna district, Machilipatnam recorded around 40 hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays operating at full capacity during the Sankranti holidays. Gudivada followed with close to 35 accommodation units completely booked, as visitor inflow extended from coastal towns to interior regions. Hoteliers said improved road connectivity and proximity to rural festive hotspots contributed to the heavy demand.
In the Godavari delta, Narsapuram accounted for about 50 occupied accommodation units, driven by demand for riverfront resorts, lodges and homestays. Palakollu followed with nearly 55 hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays reporting 100 per cent occupancy, while Bhimavaram emerged as one of the busiest festive hubs, with close to 120 accommodation units booked, underscoring its growing prominence as a Sankranti travel destination.
In the Konaseema and river tourism belt, Razole and the Dindi region together recorded around 40 fully booked resorts, lodges and homestays, fuelled by holidaymakers seeking rural experiences and serene river-side stays. Eluru witnessed almost 50 accommodation units running at complete capacity..
The festival drew families from across generations, with visitors arriving from Hyderabad, Rayalaseema and other parts of AP, making coastal Andhra one of the most preferred Sankranti destinations this year.
“I have been coming here for several years along with friends to enjoy the Sankranti festival. We primarily visit Juvvalapalem in West Godavari district and Bantumilli, Pedana and surrounding areas in Krishna district. Whenever we come, we prefer staying in Machilipatnam, as the road connectivity and hospitality facilities are very impressive,” said Mahesh Reddy from Chintal in Hyderabad.
“All rooms were booked well in advance for the Pongal season, and no rooms are currently available. We are frequently receiving recommendations from political leaders and others seeking accommodation, but it is not possible at this time as all rooms and suites were reserved ahead of the festival,” said the manager of Hotel Sunrise Inn in Narsapuram.
Despite unprecedented demand, hoteliers largely maintained stable tariffs in keeping with the festive spirit. The rush was further driven by traditional Sankranti attractions, including cockfights and other gambling events, which, though under official watch, drew large crowds and boosted footfall and accommodation demand in nearby towns.