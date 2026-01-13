Sankranti festival triggers scarcity of accommodation in coastal Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti festival triggered an unprecedented surge in festive tourism across coastal Andhra Pradesh, pushing hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays to full occupancy across multiple districts.

According to reports, around 535 hotels, resorts, lodges and homestays were booked during the festival period, reflecting demand linked to harvest season. From the Krishna coast to the Godavari delta, the region witnessed a near-total accommodation blackout, with rooms, suites and cottages booked weeks in advance.

In Krishna district, Machilipatnam recorded around 40 hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays operating at full capacity during the Sankranti holidays. Gudivada followed with close to 35 accommodation units completely booked, as visitor inflow extended from coastal towns to interior regions. Hoteliers said improved road connectivity and proximity to rural festive hotspots contributed to the heavy demand.

In the Godavari delta, Narsapuram accounted for about 50 occupied accommodation units, driven by demand for riverfront resorts, lodges and homestays. Palakollu followed with nearly 55 hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays reporting 100 per cent occupancy, while Bhimavaram emerged as one of the busiest festive hubs, with close to 120 accommodation units booked, underscoring its growing prominence as a Sankranti travel destination.

In the Konaseema and river tourism belt, Razole and the Dindi region together recorded around 40 fully booked resorts, lodges and homestays, fuelled by holidaymakers seeking rural experiences and serene river-side stays. Eluru witnessed almost 50 accommodation units running at complete capacity..