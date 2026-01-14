Ahead of Sankranti, government grants house-site pattas to 51 poor families in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Sankranti, the coalition government brought cheer to dozens of poor families in Vijayawada by granting legal house-site pattas to residents who had been living for nearly four decades without ownership rights.

In Division 58 of the Central Assembly constituency, 51 families residing on government land were granted pattas under GO No. 30, regularising their occupation.

The beneficiaries are among nearly 70 families living in small houses constructed on government land measuring 86.39 square feet in Survey Nos. 24/10B and 27/1B. Acting swiftly on government orders, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha implemented the decision and distributed pattas on Tuesday as a special Sankranti gift.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to economic empowerment and welfare of the poor. He stated that with legal recognition, families can now confidently construct permanent homes, secure municipal building permissions, and access bank loans.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the government fulfilled a promise made during the election campaign to residents of Nandamuri Nagar.

He emphasised that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the coalition government is implementing all welfare assurances, including Super Six guarantees, with a focus on poverty eradication.