Bhimali mango jelly gains 'one district-one product' status

VIZIANAGARAM: In a bid to empower unemployed youths by encouraging mango jelly production, district collector S. Ramsundar Reddy designated “Bhimali mango jelly” as “One District -One Product” recently.
Bheemali, a tiny village under Lakkavarapukota Mandal in Vizianagaram district is popular for its ethnic and delicious sweet called mango jelly, which is popularly known as Mamidi Thandra.
Therefore, collector Ramsundar Reddy has been preparing the ground to promote the “Bhimali mango jelly” in national and international level by expanding and developing the mango jelly production. As a part of this, he directed district officials to draw a comprehensive plan for the mango jelly production, packing, storage, branding and marketing to improve the livelihood of the mango farmers, unemployed youth and self-help group (SHG) women along with the reputation of the Bhimali mango jelly.
The mango jelly makers used to purchase good quality mangoes such as Collector, Kolam Gova and Thotapuri varieties from parts of the district.
They will glue pulp mixed with sugar on the bamboo mats until the jelly reaches a three-inch thickness.
Later, they will dry it for at least four weeks. The mango jelly makers in the region do not use any artificial flavors while making the jelly.
Consequently, there is a huge demand for Bheemali mango jelly in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal states.
The jelly manufacturers produce atleast 500 metric tons of mango jelly at Bhimali village alone every year.
More than 4,000 people of Bheemali, Alamanda, L Kota, Bhimasingi and other villages in Vizianagaram district have been engaged in preparing mango jelly from April to June.
After coming to know the prominence of the Bhimali mango jelly, District Collector S Ramsundar Reddy designated “Bhimali mango jelly” as “One District -One Product” recently. He held a review meeting with the officials of horticulture, DRDA, MEPMA, APEPDCL, industries and other departments and discussed various aspects on mango jelly production in hygienic atmosphere, storage, branding, and marketing facilities.
He directed them to take necessary measures for providing solar dryers to make mango jelly and cold storages to store their produce besides providing assistance for branding and online marketing.
He also directed them to set up special purpose vehicle (SPU) for the mango jelly production and marketing besides reopen the cold storage, which was closed earlier.
Speaking to TNIE, district collector S Ramsundar Reddy said there is a huge demand for “Bhimali mango jelly” in other states.
Therefore, we have designated this mango jelly as “One District -One Product” to encourage micro food processing enterprises.
‘We can generate employment by expanding and developing the mango jelly production in the district.’ he stated.
He said the district administration came up with comprehensive plan to develop the mango jelly production to empower the youth and SHG women besides promoting this product nationally and internationally.