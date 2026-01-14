Bhimali mango jelly gains 'one district-one product' status

VIZIANAGARAM: In a bid to empower unemployed youths by encouraging mango jelly production, district collector S. Ramsundar Reddy designated “Bhimali mango jelly” as “One District -One Product” recently.

Bheemali, a tiny village under Lakkavarapukota Mandal in Vizianagaram district is popular for its ethnic and delicious sweet called mango jelly, which is popularly known as Mamidi Thandra.

Therefore, collector Ramsundar Reddy has been preparing the ground to promote the “Bhimali mango jelly” in national and international level by expanding and developing the mango jelly production. As a part of this, he directed district officials to draw a comprehensive plan for the mango jelly production, packing, storage, branding and marketing to improve the livelihood of the mango farmers, unemployed youth and self-help group (SHG) women along with the reputation of the Bhimali mango jelly.

The mango jelly makers used to purchase good quality mangoes such as Collector, Kolam Gova and Thotapuri varieties from parts of the district.

They will glue pulp mixed with sugar on the bamboo mats until the jelly reaches a three-inch thickness.

Later, they will dry it for at least four weeks. The mango jelly makers in the region do not use any artificial flavors while making the jelly.

Consequently, there is a huge demand for Bheemali mango jelly in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal states.