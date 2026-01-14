Capital construction works will be completed soon: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Tuesday inaugurated road construction works at Karlapudi in Amaravati mandal and later held a review meeting on pending Vijayawada Municipal Corporation projects.

At Karlapudi, the minister, accompanied by local MLA Bhashyam Praveen, laid the foundation stone for a 2.9 km road connecting Karlapudi to Ananthavaram.

The project was taken up following farmers’ requests during Narayana’s visit to launch land pooling activities the previous day. Responding promptly, the minister directed officials to prepare estimates and entrusted the work to a contracting agency, instructing completion within a week.

Narayana noted that 1,000 acres were pooled across three villages on the first day alone, amounting to 25 percent completion. Stressing the importance of infrastructure, the minister said Amaravati’s development depends on projects such as the Inner Ring Road and the International Sports City. MLA Praveen assured that 80 percent of land pooling would be completed within a month, after which the master plan would be finalised and tenders invited.