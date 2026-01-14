Centre releases Rs 567.4 crore health grant to Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Government has released the final instalment of funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for Andhra Pradesh’s health sector. The grant, amounting to Rs 567.40 crore, was sanctioned on Monday, bringing the State’s total allocation under the Commission to Rs 2,600 crore.

Health Minister Y Satyakumar Yadav announced the release in a press statement on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction that AP has become the third State in the country, after Tamil Nadu and Tripura, to fully secure its share of Finance Commission grants for healthcare. He described the sanction as recognition of the NDA government’s efforts over the past 19 months to strengthen the health system.

The funds will be used for the construction of Ayushman Health Mandirs, PHCs, and Community Health Centres, upgrading diagnostic services, and establishing block-level public health laboratories. Of the released amount, Rs 233.45 crore has been earmarked for building health facilities, Rs 218.11 crore for diagnostic infrastructure, Rs 55.89 crore for rural wellness centres, and Rs 52.71 crore for urban health services.

The Minister directed officials to ensure full utilisation of central aid in the final quarter, warning that lapses in securing funds would result in accountability measures.

Officials reported that so far, Rs 2,033 crore has been released, of which Rs 1,896 crore has been spent. Notably, 43% of the total funds and 48% of expenditure occurred during the coalition government’s 19-month tenure, reflecting accelerated implementation compared to the previous administration.

The Health Department has undertaken construction of 1,467 Ayushman Health Mandir buildings, 100 Primary Health Centres, and 7 Community Health Centres, speeding up projects that had faced delays.