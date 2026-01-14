CM Chandrababu Naidu celebrates Sankranti with his family, villagers

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Day 1 of Sankranti with his family and villagers at his native village, Naravaripalle, on Tuesday.

As part of the festivities, traditional village games were organised for children, including musical chairs, balance walking, gunny bag race, lemon-and-spoon race, cock fight, three-leg race, and glass-and-balloon run. The Chief Minister watched the events with keen interest and later distributed prizes to the winners.

He was joined by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, Minister Nara Lokesh, and Brahmani. His grandchildren also participated, adding to the festive spirit.

The CM interacted warmly with children, posed for photographs, and spent nearly two hours with villagers. He appreciated colourful rangoli designs created by village women and distributed gifts in recognition of their efforts. He also received petitions from people who had come from different regions and assured them of support.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister visited stalls set up by the Tirupati district administration showcasing millet-based foods, healthcare initiatives, education programmes, and agricultural activities. He interacted with officials and exhibitors, showing interest in efforts promoting nutrition, wellness, and sustainable farming.

Apart from official engagements, Chandrababu Naidu spent time reconnecting with relatives, childhood friends, and long-time family friends. As part of the Day 1 Sankranti celebrations, a grand community feast was organised for all villagers in the evening.

Despite a packed schedule, the CM prioritised spending time with his family and villagers, making the Sankranti celebrations at Naravaripalle a memorable occasion.

Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar, SP L.Subbarayudu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthy Nani, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, SAAP Chairman Animini RaviNaidu, Special Officer for Swarna Naravai Palli Project, DPO Suseela Devi and other public representatives were present.