CM Chandrababu Naidu lays stone for Tirupati water project

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the Moolapalli HNSS water project on Tuesday.
The project has been envisaged at an estimated cost of Rs 126 crore to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to Tirumala and Tirupati throughout the year.
The project will transfer water from the Neva Branch Canal to the Kalyani Dam, Moolapalli Cheruvu, and four other tanks, besides filling minor irrigation tanks, and stabilising supply to the Tirupati Municipal Corporation. It will address long-standing seasonal water shortages faced by Tirumala and Tirupati.
The foundation ceremony was part of Naidu’s Sankranti visit to his native village Naravaripalle, where he inaugurated, and laid foundation stones for a series of development projects.
CM launches a series of development projects
Among them were a 33/11 KV semi-indoor substation constructed at a cost of Rs 4.27 crore to strengthen the electricity supply, and a Skill Development Centre built at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore to enhance employment opportunities for youth.
A Rs 77 lakh new road from A Rangampeta–Bheemavaram Road to Sri Seshachala Lingeshwara Swamy temple, along with the upgraded Community Health Centre in Naravaripalle, expanded from 30 to 50 beds were also inaugurated.
In Tirupati, Naidu inaugurated a Patient Attendant Amenities Complex at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 45 lakh, and at Sri Venkateswara University, he inaugurated a Rs 7.5 crore youth hostel and a Rs 5 crore women’s hostel .
He also laid the foundation stone for a cattle shelter (Rs 10 lakh), a Centralised Research Laboratory (Rs 6 crore), the second floor of academic building (Rs 5.03 crore), and a compound wall (Rs 2.91 crore).
Approvals were given for advanced centres in nanotechnology, drug research and artificial intelligence, translational research, and international student facilities, reflecting the government’s focus on innovation.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated Digi Nerve Centre services at the Naravaripalle CHC, expanding the Sanjeevani Public Health Project to Chittoor district.
Piloted last year in Kuppam, the initiative provides digital health record services, and will be scaled up statewide in the next phase.
MLAs Pulivarthi Nani and Arani Srinivasulu, District Collector S Venkateswar and other officials attended.