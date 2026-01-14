CM Chandrababu Naidu lays stone for Tirupati water project

CM launches a series of development projects

Among them were a 33/11 KV semi-indoor substation constructed at a cost of Rs 4.27 crore to strengthen the electricity supply, and a Skill Development Centre built at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore to enhance employment opportunities for youth.

A Rs 77 lakh new road from A Rangampeta–Bheemavaram Road to Sri Seshachala Lingeshwara Swamy temple, along with the upgraded Community Health Centre in Naravaripalle, expanded from 30 to 50 beds were also inaugurated.

In Tirupati, Naidu inaugurated a Patient Attendant Amenities Complex at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 45 lakh, and at Sri Venkateswara University, he inaugurated a Rs 7.5 crore youth hostel and a Rs 5 crore women’s hostel .

He also laid the foundation stone for a cattle shelter (Rs 10 lakh), a Centralised Research Laboratory (Rs 6 crore), the second floor of academic building (Rs 5.03 crore), and a compound wall (Rs 2.91 crore).

Approvals were given for advanced centres in nanotechnology, drug research and artificial intelligence, translational research, and international student facilities, reflecting the government’s focus on innovation.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Digi Nerve Centre services at the Naravaripalle CHC, expanding the Sanjeevani Public Health Project to Chittoor district.

Piloted last year in Kuppam, the initiative provides digital health record services, and will be scaled up statewide in the next phase.

MLAs Pulivarthi Nani and Arani Srinivasulu, District Collector S Venkateswar and other officials attended.