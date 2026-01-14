Festive buzz in Vizag as markets fill ahead of Sankranti

VISAKHAPATANAM: Visakhapatnam is witnessing a festive rush as residents gear up for Bhogi and Sankranti. Markets across the city are crowded with people purchasing vegetables, fruits, flowers and puja items ahead of the celebrations.

Vegetables commonly used for festival preparations, such as elephant foot yam, pumpkin and sweet potato, have seen a rise in prices due to increased demand for Sankranti Kalagura curry. Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar estate officer Prasad told The New Indian Express, “With Sankranti approaching, prices of elephant foot yam, pumpkin and sweet potato have increased by Rs 6 to Rs 7 per kg. These vegetables are essential for Kalagura curry.”

Current market rates are as follows: sweet potato at Rs 38 per kg; elephant foot yam at Rs 50 to Rs 56 per kg; pumpkin at Rs 20 per kg; betel leaves at Rs 100 for 100 leaves; sugarcane at Rs 40 (small) and Rs 50 (large); local sugarcane at Rs 30 and Rs 40; and jujube fruit at Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.