Festive buzz in Vizag as markets fill ahead of Sankranti

VISAKHAPATANAM: Visakhapatnam is witnessing a festive rush as residents gear up for Bhogi and Sankranti. Markets across the city are crowded with people purchasing vegetables, fruits, flowers and puja items ahead of the celebrations.
Vegetables commonly used for festival preparations, such as elephant foot yam, pumpkin and sweet potato, have seen a rise in prices due to increased demand for Sankranti Kalagura curry. Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar estate officer Prasad told The New Indian Express, “With Sankranti approaching, prices of elephant foot yam, pumpkin and sweet potato have increased by Rs 6 to Rs 7 per kg. These vegetables are essential for Kalagura curry.”
Current market rates are as follows: sweet potato at Rs 38 per kg; elephant foot yam at Rs 50 to Rs 56 per kg; pumpkin at Rs 20 per kg; betel leaves at Rs 100 for 100 leaves; sugarcane at Rs 40 (small) and Rs 50 (large); local sugarcane at Rs 30 and Rs 40; and jujube fruit at Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.
Bhogi pallu, which includes Indian jujube (Regi pallu), is being sold at Rs 80 per kg. The ritual involves women preparing the Bhogi pallu and showering it over children’s heads as a blessing on Bhogi day. The mix, which also contains coins, flowers, rice and sugarcane pieces, is believed to protect children from the evil eye and bless them with health and prosperity.
Homes across the city are being cleaned and decorated with marigold garlands, mango leaves, rangoli and lamps. Many families are also preparing pindi vantalu in advance for Sankranti.
Preparations for the traditional Bhogi bonfire are under way, with residents collecting old clothes, broken furniture and wooden scraps to burn early on Bhogi morning. Major shopping centres in Jagadamba and Gajuwaka are witnessing heavy crowds, as residents purchase festival essentials, gifts and sweets. The rush has led to traffic congestion on nearby roads.