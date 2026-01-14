Palle Panduga brings festive push to villages, Rs 318 crore rural works rolled out in Nellore

NELLORE: Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said the State government’s Palle Panduga programme has brought a Sankranti-like festive atmosphere to villages by accelerating rural development, with `318 crore sanctioned for works in Nellore district.

Along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, he inaugurated several projects in Atmakur constituency, including VPR Amruthadhara drinking water plants and cement concrete roads across Ananthasagaram, Marripadu, AS Peta, Sangam and Chejerla mandals.

Addressing a meeting at Rajupalem village, the minister said six water plants were inaugurated in a single day, taking the total to 27, all maintained with the MP’s personal funds to ensure safe drinking water.

He appreciated Vemireddy’s service-oriented approach. Under Palle Panduga, Rs 36.12 crore has been allocated for 567 cement roads in Atmakur, while 172 Gokulams are under construction. In Ananthasagaram mandal, Rs 5.47 crore has been spent on 79 roads. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 66 crore has been sanctioned for 335 works.

Highlighting infrastructure, the minister said land acquisition for 487 acres of Dagadarthi Airport is complete, with the project cost pegged at Rs 900 crore. He also cited railway and highway projects boosting Nellore’s industrial growth.

Temple construction under Srivani Trust, renovation of 1,058 ancient temples, and monthly aid to 5,870 temples were also announced.