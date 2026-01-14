PM Modi lauds Pawan’s induction into martial art Kendo

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on achieving a rare distinction by gaining official entry into Kendo, the traditional Japanese sword martial art. In a message sent to him, the Prime Minister described Pawan Kalyan’s success as inspiring and said it sends a strong message to the younger generation.

The Prime Minister said he was pleased to learn about Pawan Kalyan’s achievements in Japanese martial arts and congratulated him on his formal induction into Kendo. He noted that despite being busy with public life and a film career, Pawan Kalyan’s disciplined and sincere commitment to martial arts over several decades was commendable. Such dedication, he said, proves that professional responsibilities are never a barrier to learning new skills and pursuing lifelong self-improvement.

Highlighting the values of martial arts, Modi said they demand not only physical strength but also mental balance, patience and self-control. Following such a rigorous tradition, he said, reflects Pawan Kalyan’s personality and commitment to discipline. He said that public figures like him play a key role in inspiring society.