Policy reform: Hotels, tourism hubs in Andhra can now set up microbreweries

VIJAYAWADA: In a major policy reform aimed at boosting the tourism and hospitality sectors, the government has amended the Andhra Pradesh Brewery Rules, 2006, expanding the scope for setting up microbreweries across the State.
The government issued G.O.Ms. No. 21 recently allowing microbreweries, which were earlier permitted only within municipal corporation limits, to be established within a 5-kilometre belt beyond municipal corporation areas, in designated tourism centres, and in three-star and above category hotels irrespective of location.
The reform is expected to transform the tourism and hotel industry, creating new opportunities for growth, enhancing visitor experiences and attracting premium domestic and international tourists. With the relaxation of norms, Andhra Pradesh is now well-positioned to enhance its tourism offerings on the lines of destinations such as Goa, Bengaluru and Pune.
Tourism experts noted that international travellers increasingly seek craft beer, brewery experiences and hotel-based brewing facilities as part of their travel choices. These offerings, which were earlier limited to a few metropolitan cities, are now becoming feasible across Andhra Pradesh, adding a new dimension to the State’s tourism portfolio.
The policy is also expected to stimulate investment in the hospitality sector, as three-star and above hotels can now set up microbreweries. This is likely to encourage the establishment of new hotels, generate employment opportunities for local youth, and boost revenue for the State.
‘’The government’s recent reforms under G.O.NO.21 and G.O.No.22, a major milestone for the State’s hospitality, tourism, and investment ecosystem . We wholeheartedly appreciate Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary leadership and commitment to creating a globally competitive tourism and hospitality environment. These forward-looking policies inspire confidence among investors and industry stakeholders. We also value the Group of Ministers and Principal Secretary ri Mukesh Kumar Meena for their consultative approach, resulting in a rational, transparent, and growth-oriented excise framework’’, said Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association(ASHA) president VR Swamy.
By creating attractive destinations for domestic and international tourists, the reform will help expand tourism, strengthen the local economy, and make Andhra Pradesh a more competitive player in the hospitality market.
Allowing the production of up to 1,000 bulk litres of draught beer per day is expected to provide economic viability to hotels while improving service quality and guest satisfaction. The enhanced capacity is likely to support premium tourism, events, and destination-based hospitality offerings.
By extending facilities that were previously confined to metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, AP is moving closer to international hospitality standards.