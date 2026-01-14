Policy reform: Hotels, tourism hubs in Andhra can now set up microbreweries

VIJAYAWADA: In a major policy reform aimed at boosting the tourism and hospitality sectors, the government has amended the Andhra Pradesh Brewery Rules, 2006, expanding the scope for setting up microbreweries across the State.

The government issued G.O.Ms. No. 21 recently allowing microbreweries, which were earlier permitted only within municipal corporation limits, to be established within a 5-kilometre belt beyond municipal corporation areas, in designated tourism centres, and in three-star and above category hotels irrespective of location.

The reform is expected to transform the tourism and hotel industry, creating new opportunities for growth, enhancing visitor experiences and attracting premium domestic and international tourists. With the relaxation of norms, Andhra Pradesh is now well-positioned to enhance its tourism offerings on the lines of destinations such as Goa, Bengaluru and Pune.

Tourism experts noted that international travellers increasingly seek craft beer, brewery experiences and hotel-based brewing facilities as part of their travel choices. These offerings, which were earlier limited to a few metropolitan cities, are now becoming feasible across Andhra Pradesh, adding a new dimension to the State’s tourism portfolio.

The policy is also expected to stimulate investment in the hospitality sector, as three-star and above hotels can now set up microbreweries. This is likely to encourage the establishment of new hotels, generate employment opportunities for local youth, and boost revenue for the State.