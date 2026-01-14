Sea level at Visakhapatnam projected to increase by up to 98 cm by 2100

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is projected to see a clear rise in sea levels by the end of the century, with a new scientific study estimating an increase of 41 cm under a low-emissions scenario (SSP1-2.6), 70 cm under a middle-emissions (SSP2-4.5), and up to 98 cm under a high-emissions (SSP5-8.5) for the period 2091-2100.

These findings come from a recently published study titled “Recent Past and Future Projection of Sea Level: A Case Study of Puri, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam,” authored by researchers Vijay K Kannaujiya, Abhishek K Rai and Sukanta Malakar. The study uses satellite altimetry, tide-gauge records, and climate model projections under CMIP6 to examine both past sea-level trends, and future scenarios.

The study warns that the city’s vulnerability is also likely to increase, driven by its expanding urban footprint, port-related infrastructure, and the exposure of low-lying coastal zones that are already sensitive to flooding and erosion.

The assessment also reports projections for two other Bay of Bengal cities. By 2091-2100, sea levels in Puri could rise by 40 cm under a low-emissions pathway, 67 cm under a middle-emissions, and up to 95 cm under a high-emissions, while Chennai may record an increase between 42 cm, 72 cm and 100 cm.

For Visakhapatnam, the researchers report a historical rise of about 4.96 mm per year between 1995 and 2020. This places Visakhapatnam between Chennai and Puri in the rate of increase, with Chennai showing the highest trend at around 5.2 mm per year, followed by Visakhapatnam, and Puri at about 4.6 mm per year.

The rise became more noticeable after 2010, with several peaks close to 0.1 metres.