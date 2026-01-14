TTD launches QR code-based footwear system in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: In yet another innovative move, the TTD has introduced QR code–based footwear management counters in Tirumala on luggage counters lines.

The TTD Additional Executive Officer (EO) Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurated the newly established QR code based footwear counter on Tuesday morning at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala.

The Additional EO said that TTD has implemented an advanced QR code based footwear management system to provide a permanent solution to the problem faced by pilgrims regarding footwear management on Tirumala hill.

He said the system was first introduced as a pilot project at Vaikuntha Queue Complex–2, and after receiving an immense response, eight counters have been set up now at various locations in Tirumala.

In this, when a pilgrim deposits the footwear at the counter, he will get a QR code generated slip. The slip contains details such as number of footwear items, rack number, box number, and storage location.

When pilgrims return and scan the slip, the exact location of their footwear is displayed, enabling quick and hassle-free retrieval within a short time.

The Additional EO stated that now about 99% of pilgrims are able to collect their footwear, whereas previously around 70-80% of pilgrims used to leave their footwear due to mixed-up footwear. He said this project is being implemented by Coromandel International Limited as part of its CSR initiative. In terms of pilgrim convenience and cleanliness of Tirumala, this system stands out as one of the best practices in temple administration in the country, he added.