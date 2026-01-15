11 booked, 650 Chinese manja spools seized in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 650 Chinese Manja Spools seized and 11 cases have been registered against 11 individuals in connection with these seizures in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

City police noted that under the directives of City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, the city police conducted special drives across the city against the sale, possession, and use of manja (nylon/Chinese kite string) within city limits.

Officers and staff from all police stations, along with the Task Force, participated in this operation and seized Chinese manja spools.

257 spools under II Town, 201 IV Town, 71 in Kancharapalem, 74 in Airport Police Station, 20 spools in MVP Police Station, and 25 spools in One Town, Pendurthi, and Gajuwaka Police Stations. A total of 650.

City police urged the public to report any information regarding the illegal sale or storage of Chinese manja by dialing 112, contacting the City Police Commissioner at 7995095799, or informing the nearest police station.

The CP has appealed to the public to celebrate the Sankranti responsibly, without endangering human life or harming environment.