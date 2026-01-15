68 beneficiaries receive Rs 50 lakh CMRF cheques in Andhra's Kondapi

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Baala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed Rs 50 lakh worth of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques to 68 beneficiaries from Kondapi constituency limits at his Turpu Naidupalem camp office on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the minister participated in Bhogi festival celebrations along with family members and villagers at Turpu Naidupalem and extended festival greetings. A traditional bonfire was held in front of the minister’s residence, with many taking part.

The Minister said, “The three days, Bhogi, Makar Sankranti and Kanuma, are celebrated to show our gratitude and respect towards nature, nature-loving farmers and domesticated animals such as buffaloes, cows and oxen, which play a vital role in farming activities. This Sankranti festival will bring good deeds and financial prosperity to farmers and all sections of society throughout the year.”

After the cheque distribution, Dola said the government has so far extended Rs 11.40 crore in financial assistance to about 1,425 beneficiaries in the Kondapi segment. He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been providing financial support through the CMRF to people facing medical emergencies.