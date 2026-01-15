Andhra Pradesh government committed to ryots’ welfare, says Minister Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information, Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathi said that the government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is prioritising the welfare of farmers and is committed to efficient governance.

He highlighted the timely crediting of paddy procurement funds into farmers’ accounts within 24 hours, the creation of employment opportunities for youth, and large-scale investments for the State’s development.

He expressed hope that the festive spirit of Sankranti would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to every home.

The Sankranti celebrations at Gollapudi One Town Centre in the Mylavaram constituency began with the Bhogi bonfire, attracting thousands of residents from nearby areas.

Minister Parthasarathi, along with MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, lit the bonfire in a ceremonial manner.

Parthasarathi said that farmers are discarding old and problematic pattadar passbooks issued by previous governments and embracing the new Rajamudra-certified passbooks issued by the current administration.

The Bhogi bonfire symbolised leaving behind hardships and welcoming hope and prosperity.

MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad echoed the Housing and I&PR Minister’s views, noting that citizens are celebrating Sankranti with peace and stability under the coalition government.