Andhra Pradesh government fast-tracks ACME’s 400 MW solar power project in Anantapur

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has noted strong on-ground progress at ACME Group’s 400 MW solar power project with integrated battery energy storage under the Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) framework at Anantapur district.

From State-level approvals to physical execution on site, the project has moved from clearance to construction within just four months, reflecting Andhra Pradesh’s renewed focus on speed, certainty, and execution in investment facilitation.

With a total investment of Rs 3,000 crore, the project combines large-scale solar generation with battery storage, enabling round-the-clock, reliable renewable power.

The facility is scheduled for commissioning by 2026 and is expected to significantly enhance grid stability while supporting India’s clean energy transition.

Education, IT & Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed the progress and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to fast-tracking clean energy investments.

“Speed matters. Happy to see progress from State Government approval to ground action in 4 months at ACME’s 400 MW solar + battery storage project in Anantapur. This Rs 3,000 crore project will be commissioned by 2026. Andhra Pradesh is proud to be a partner in boosting grid reliability and accelerating India’s clean energy journey,” he said.

The ACME FDRE project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s broader strategy to emerge as a national hub for renewable energy and advanced power solutions, leveraging ready land banks, robust transmission infrastructure, and a responsive single-desk clearance system.

The State government reiterated that it will continue to provide proactive support to investors across renewables, storage, and green manufacturing - ensuring projects move from intent to impact with speed and scale.