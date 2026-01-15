Bonfires & blessings as CM Naidu takes part in Bhogi at home

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Bhogi festival celebrations at his native village, Naravaripalle, along with his family, on Wednesday. In the early morning, CM Naidu and his family members lit the bonfire in front of their house as part of the Bhogi festival celebrations.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and other family members, keenly watched traditional Haridasu sankirtanas and Gangireddu performances. The Bhogi celebrations at Naravaripalle vividly showcased the rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions of Telugu society, drawing appreciation from villagers and visitors alike.

Extending Bhogi greetings, Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Telugu people celebrating the festival in homes adorned with colourful Sankranti rangolis. He expressed hope that the brightly glowing Bhogi bonfires would bring new light, happiness and prosperity to families.

He also said that he would continue to stand by the people in their efforts to realise their aspirations and lead fulfilling lives.