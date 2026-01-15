Cockfights & gambling go on unabated in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Despite clear and repeated directions from the Andhra Pradesh High Court prohibiting cockfights, and gambling, these illegal activities are being conducted openly, and on an unprecedented scale across the State, particularly in the coastal districts, during Sankranti.

While cockfights continue to be organised in several pockets, large-scale and organised gambling has reportedly spread to almost every village under the guise of festive celebrations, with huge sums of money changing hands, forcing youth and villagers into severe financial distress, and wiping out villagers’ hard-earned money.

The AP High Court, while taking serious note of the large-scale conduct of cockfights and gambling during Sankranti season, had directed district collectors, police commissioners and superintendents of police to strictly enforce the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974.

The High Court made it clear that these laws must be implemented effectively and without fail, warning that any lapse would attract personal responsibility of the officials concerned.