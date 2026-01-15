Cockfights & gambling go on unabated in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Despite clear and repeated directions from the Andhra Pradesh High Court prohibiting cockfights, and gambling, these illegal activities are being conducted openly, and on an unprecedented scale across the State, particularly in the coastal districts, during Sankranti.
While cockfights continue to be organised in several pockets, large-scale and organised gambling has reportedly spread to almost every village under the guise of festive celebrations, with huge sums of money changing hands, forcing youth and villagers into severe financial distress, and wiping out villagers’ hard-earned money.
The AP High Court, while taking serious note of the large-scale conduct of cockfights and gambling during Sankranti season, had directed district collectors, police commissioners and superintendents of police to strictly enforce the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974.
The High Court made it clear that these laws must be implemented effectively and without fail, warning that any lapse would attract personal responsibility of the officials concerned.
Court orders district collectors to form joint inspection teams in all mandals
It cautioned that disciplinary action could be initiated against tahsildars and police officers who fail to prevent cockfights and gambling.
Emphasising proactive enforcement, the court ordered district collectors to constitute joint inspection teams in all mandals, comprising a police officer not below the rank of sub-inspector, a tahsildar, and a representative of the Animal Welfare Board of India or an animal welfare organisation. Two police constables and a photographer are also part of each team.
The joint teams were instructed to visit villages, identify locations where cockfights were being conducted or where arenas and barricades were being erected, and take immediate action. The court authorised officials to seize all equipment used or intended to be used for cockfights, along with betting money collected during such events, and permitted invocation of Section 144 of the CrPC wherever necessary to prevent unlawful gatherings.
However, the situation on the ground presents a contrasting picture. Though police had earlier acted against card gambling and other illegal activities using drone surveillance, and detained offenders, such enforcement measures now seem to have lost momentum.
Gambling dens continue to function openly in rural areas, allegedly with organisers emboldened by political backing. Authorities are reportedly refraining from taking strict action, citing political pressure, leading to allegations of selective enforcement.
Residents and social activists point out that while traditional and symbolic cultural practices associated with Sankranti may be acceptable, organised gambling, Gundata and high-stakes betting cannot be justified as tradition. They argue that such illegal activities distort the spirit of the harvest festival, which is meant to celebrate rural prosperity and social harmony.
Observers warn that unless authorities act decisively in line with the High Court directions, violations will continue unchecked during festivals.