Dy CM Pawan Kalyan mourns Indira Devi, first chief of AP Hindi Academy

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the demise of noted poet Indira Devi Dhanarajgir, wife of renowned poet Gunturu Seshendra Sharma.

In his condolence message, Pawan Kalyan said Indira Dhanaraj Gir was a distinguished literary figure with mastery over Hindi, Urdu, and English. He noted that her contributions to literature were invaluable.

She served as the first chairperson of the Hindi Academy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and earned recognition as the first woman poet from India to be nominated for the Nobel Prize.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled her memorable role in supporting Seshendra Sharma’s literary journey. He highlighted her efforts in preserving thousands of letters written by Sharma through a special gallery, which stands as a testament to her dedication.

Praying for peace to her soul, Pawan Kalyan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and remembered his association with them with respect and affection.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Indira Devi Dhanrajgir.