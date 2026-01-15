Energy efficiency key to governance: Andhra CS K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: The Chief Secretary of the State government and Chairman of the State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), K Vijayanand, has stressed that energy efficiency and conservation must be treated as a core governance priority. He said these measures help reduce power demand, lower public expenditure, and support the State’s sustainability goals.

Chairing the 15th Executive Committee and 4th State Level Steering Committee meeting of APSECM virtually from the Velagapudi Secretariat, Vijayanand directed all departments and agencies to integrate energy efficiency measures into routine planning and ensure time-bound implementation with measurable results.

APGENCO Managing Director (MD) and APSECM Chief Executive Officer (EO) S Nagalakshmi presented the physical progress of ongoing energy efficiency programmes and outlined key proposals to strengthen conservation efforts across the State.

The Chief Secretary reviewed initiatives including Demand Side Management programmes, implementation of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme, Standards & Labelling activities, market surveillance, and appliance testing.

Referring to the Super ECBC building constructed at Sagar Nagar, Visakhapatnam, he said such demonstration projects would serve as guiding models for energy-efficient construction and called for stronger ECBC enforcement across Urban Local Bodies.

Vijayanand highlighted the importance of awareness creation, stating that students must be sensitised at an early age. He directed APSECM to expand the Energy Clubs programme in schools and appreciated the School Children Capacity Building Programme, urging further scaling up.