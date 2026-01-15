Minister Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla unveil NTR statue in Masula

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Excise Kollu Ravindra, along with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, inaugurated the statue of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) at the Housing Board Bypass Circle in Machilipatnam, Krishna district.

The event was attended by several political leaders and party representatives, including BJP district president Chigurupati Sriram, DCMS Chairman, Jana Sena Machilipatnam in-charge Bandi Ramakrishna, and Krishna district TDP president Veeranki Gurumurthy, along with local leaders and officials.

Speaking to the media, Ravindra said it was a matter of pride that statues of two iconic leaders the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and NTR now stand at the same location in Machilipatnam, the heart of Krishna district. He noted that Vajpayee’s statue had been unveiled last month by Minister Nara Lokesh.

The minister described the unveiling of NTR’s statue as a historic event, highlighting that the coalition government continues to prioritise welfare and development while maintaining people-centric governance. He added that these statues will serve as a lasting source of inspiration for future generations and a matter of pride not only for Machilipatnam but for the entire Krishna district.