People can report outbreak of diseases through IHIP in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department has decided to involve the public directly in the early detection of infectious diseases.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Veerapandian announced that complaints and alerts will now be accepted through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) web link, developed under the Government of India’s Disease Surveillance Programme.

Officials explained that outbreaks of diarrhoea, vomiting, and other waterborne illnesses often occur due to unhygienic surroundings, poor drainage systems, and contaminated drinking water.

In several cases, delays have been reported in field staff passing information to higher authorities. To overcome this gap, the government has introduced a mechanism where citizens themselves can register suspected outbreaks online.

Through the web link https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs/#/?campaign_id=202511, residents can report disease outbreaks in their localities. The platform allows users to fill in required details and upload supporting photographs.

Veerapandian said that once citizens submit information, alerts Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), Primary Health Centre doctors, district officials, and State-level authorities will reach instantly.

Based on these alerts, field staff and senior officers can respond immediately with necessary preventive and control measures. The department has appealed to the public to make use of this opportunity and cooperate in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Officials stressed that community participation will boost surveillance, ensure faster response, and help safeguard public health across the State.