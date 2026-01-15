Sankranti a celebration of gratitude to nature: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed warm Sankranti greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the festival marking the Sun’s transition into Capricorn. In his message, he wished that the festival bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of citizens.

Naidu emphasised that Sankranti is a celebration of gratitude to nature and farmers, and expressed hope that villages would flourish with abundant harvests. He urged people to embrace modernity while continuing to uphold traditional values. Highlighting the importance of farmers and workers, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring that cultivators remain joyful and that hardworking communities receive fair rewards for their efforts. He assured that suitable schemes would be implemented with greater responsibility to support them.

Concluding his message, Naidu called upon everyone to celebrate Sankranti with joy and harmony, reiterating his heartfelt wishes to all families across the state.