SARAS Mela links Sankranti festival and SHG growth

GUNTUR: The ongoing SARAS Mela at Nallapadu Road near Reddy College has turned into a vibrant celebration of culture, cuisine, and empowerment.

On Wednesday morning, the mela grounds came alive with Sankranti festivities coinciding with the Bhogi celebrations, attracting large crowds and showcasing the spirit of tradition alongside modern enterprise.

The festival atmosphere was marked by bonfires, sugarcane decorations, gobbemmalu, and colorful rangoli patterns that reflected the essence of Sankranti. A doll exhibition added charm, while the Adarsh Nagar Shanmukha Kolatam troupe enthralled visitors with devotional songs performed in Haridasu and traditional attires.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Vijayalakshmi joined the Kolatam dance, encouraging the performers and delighting the audience. Visitors flocked to capture photographs near the rangoli, making the showcase a highlight of mela.

Alongside the festivities, SARAS Mela hosted a training programme aimed at strengthening business capacity among SHG members. Lead Bank Manager M Mahipal Reddy explained government-supported loan schemes such as PMEGP, PMFME, Lakhpati Didi, Mudra Yojana, AIF, and AMI, guiding women on how to access credit to establish enterprises in the service sectors.

SERP representatives guided SHG members on bookkeeping, while Industries Department officials explained approvals needed to set up manufacturing units, highlighting the mela’s economic role. The food court emerged as the main attraction, drawing families and youngsters, with 300 seats and heavy footfall during evenings and holidays.