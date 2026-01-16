Konaseema Prabhala Theertham: A 476-year-old tradition that draws thousands without temples or idols

KAKINADA: In the lush green heart of Konaseema district, where paddy fields stretch endlessly, and coconut groves sway in the breeze, a centuries-old tradition continues to bind communities together every Sankranti.

Known as Prabhala Theertham, this unique festival sees thousands of villagers carrying towering decorative structures called Prabhalu to Jaggannathota in Mosalapalli village, a site revered as the ‘land of Gods.’

Unlike other religious gatherings, Jaggannathota has no temples or idols of deities. Yet, on Kanuma, the third day of Sankranti, devotees arrive barefoot from villages two to five kilometres away, crossing fields, canals, and streams. They carry Prabhalu—some rising as high as 52 feet and spanning 20 to 30 feet wide—on their shoulders, never setting them down until they are immersed in the Godavari canal. For Konaseema people, each Prabha is believed to be a symbolic replica of Lord Shiva, and carrying it is considered an act of deep devotion.

Local myths and beliefs give Jaggannathota its spiritual significance, with tradition holding that it is the meeting point of Lord Shiva’s 11 forms, the Ekadasa Rudras. On Kanuma, these forms are believed to converge here to bless the world with peace. The Revenue and Endowment Departments are making arrangements for Prabhala Theertham on January 16 to accommodate devotees.