Andhra Pradesh steps up CSS implementation, charts fast economic growth path

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has registered significant improvement in the implementation of Centrally-Sponsored Schemes (CSS) during FY 2025–26, with transparent fund utilisation ensured through the SPARSH (System for Prompt Release of Funds for Centrally Sponsored Schemes) and SNA (System of Nodal Agencies) systems.

Finance Secretary Ronald Ross reported that the State has achieved Rs 12,621 crore in expenditure under CSS this year, reflecting stronger performance across key departments.

These details were part of presentations made during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent review meeting with ministers and secretaries, where officials highlighted both the progress of CSS and the State’s long-term economic roadmap.

Ross explained that SNA schemes began with an opening balance of Rs 1,883 crore, and allocations of Rs 8,543 crore were made for the current fiscal. Under SPARSH, Rs 8,614 crore was available, with combined expenditure reaching Rs 12,621 crore (SPARSH Rs 4,447 crore + SNA Rs 8,174 crore).

Panchayati Raj & Rural Development received the highest allocation of Rs 6,333 crore, with Rs 2,029 crore spent so far. Agriculture Marketing, Health, Women & Child Welfare, and Urban Development showed varying levels of expenditure, while Minority and Tribal Welfare departments lagged behind.

Under SNA schemes, Secondary Education recorded the highest spending, utilising Rs 1,715 crore against an allocation of Rs 1,699 crore. Panchayati Raj spent Rs 836 crore against Rs 380 crore, while Housing used Rs 514 crore from an opening balance of Rs 344 crore.

Overall, SNA allocations of Rs 2,788 crore saw expenditure of Rs 3,526 crore, including Rs 1,106 crore transferred from SPARSH-linked schemes.

Ross noted that on an average, the State received 45–50% of the funds allocated by the Government of India, with major departments such as PR&RD, Education, Agriculture, and Housing demonstrating strong progress.