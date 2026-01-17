Andhra Pradesh’s eye care program for students win accolades

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department has earned national recognition for its school eye care programme, which provides free eye examinations and spectacles to government school students.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its latest report under the National Blindness Prevention Programme, praised the State’s proactive measures during the 2024–25 and 2025–26 academic years, noting that Andhra Pradesh’s efforts have become a model for other states.

In view of this success, the Centre has raised the state’s annual target for spectacle distribution from 90,000 to 2.5 lakh students for the 2026–27 academic year. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav congratulated officials on achieving this distinction and urged them to continue the same spirit.

As part of the programme, free eye tests are conducted for students aged 6–18 years by paramedical ophthalmic officers and assistants between July and November each year. Students with vision below 6/12 are identified and provided with spectacles.