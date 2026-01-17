AP to host India’s first green ammonia complex in Kakinada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to make history in the clean energy sector with the foundation stone ceremony of AM Green’s Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Complex at Kakinada, scheduled for Saturday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will preside over the event, marking a defining moment for both the state and India’s entry into the global green-energy value chain.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh had accorded permissions for the project in January 2025. Within a year, the ambitious plan has moved from approval to execution, underscoring the state’s commitment to fast-tracking clean energy investments.

Backed by an investment of nearly Rs 83,000 crore (USD 10 billion), the project represents one of the largest clean-energy ventures in India. Spread across 495 acres in Kakinada, the facility will generate up to 8,000 jobs during the construction phase, with long-term employment opportunities in renewables, logistics, storage, and port services.

AM Green is establishing India’s first and the world’s largest green ammonia complex, with a planned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum. The project is being developed through the brownfield conversion of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.’s existing ammonia-urea complex, making it one of the country’s most significant industrial revival stories.

The commissioning will take place in stages, beginning with 0.5 MTPA by 2027, scaling to 1.0 MTPA in 2028, and reaching full capacity of 1.5 MTPA by 2030.