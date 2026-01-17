CM Naidu outlines ‘Swarna Chandragiri’ plan with people-centric development

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the Swarnragiri development plan to transform Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district into a model of sustainable and inclusive growth, on the lines of Swarna Naravaripalle and Swarna Kuppam.
On the occasion of Sankranti, addressing officials and the media at Naravaripalle, the Chief Minister said the objective of the project is to significantly improve living standards across Chandragiri mandal through comprehensive and people-centric development. He directed district and senior officials to ensure time-bound implementation and achieve clearly defined outcomes within a year.
Recalling the success of the Swarna Naravaripalle project, which was launched last Sankranti by taking Kandulavaripalle, Chinna Ramapuram and A. Rangampeta villages as a pilot, the CM said the initiative had delivered remarkable results within just one year. “All households were equipped with 100 per cent solar panels, achieving energy self-sufficiency and providing free electricity to every home,” he said.
Chandrababu Naidu reflected on social and economic issues, noting that while India is among the fastest-growing economies and wealth creation is increasing, economic inequalities are also widening. “True satisfaction will come only when everyone enjoys a better standard of living. That is why we introduced the P4 initiative and adopted 10 lakh families to reduce poverty,” he said, adding that the focus on this programme would be intensified in 2026.
He said development is not just about money but also about management skills, technology and reforms that benefit all sections. Stressing the importance of cultural roots, he said people should never forget their birthplace and traditions.
The CM also spoke about Sankranti as a farmers’ festival, noting that the government had paid `10,000 crore to farmers for paddy procurement to ensure their financial security. He highlighted the cultural significance of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma.
Outlining the long-term vision, Chandrababu Naidu said the government is working towards Swarna Andhra on the lines of Viksit Bharat 2047, with clear targets for 2029 and 2039. “Our aim is to build a healthy, wealthy and happy society where every citizen enjoys better income, good health and happiness,” he said.