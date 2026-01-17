CM Naidu outlines ‘Swarna Chandragiri’ plan with people-centric development

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the Swarnragiri development plan to transform Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district into a model of sustainable and inclusive growth, on the lines of Swarna Naravaripalle and Swarna Kuppam.

On the occasion of Sankranti, addressing officials and the media at Naravaripalle, the Chief Minister said the objective of the project is to significantly improve living standards across Chandragiri mandal through comprehensive and people-centric development. He directed district and senior officials to ensure time-bound implementation and achieve clearly defined outcomes within a year.

Recalling the success of the Swarna Naravaripalle project, which was launched last Sankranti by taking Kandulavaripalle, Chinna Ramapuram and A. Rangampeta villages as a pilot, the CM said the initiative had delivered remarkable results within just one year. “All households were equipped with 100 per cent solar panels, achieving energy self-sufficiency and providing free electricity to every home,” he said.