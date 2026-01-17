CPI urges cadre to join centenary celebrations in AP's Khammam

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has appealed to its cadre and supporters across Andhra Pradesh to attend the upcoming centenary celebrations in Khammam on January 18, describing the event as a ‘historic moment that will be remembered for generations.’

CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna urged party members to participate enthusiastically, saying, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. Every household must send one representative so that the rally becomes a landmark in our history.”

He praised the voluntary arrangements being made by local units, including special trains from Rayalaseema and buses from coastal districts.

CPI State Secretary Gujjula Eswarayya noted that extensive transport arrangements, buses, cars, and trains, are being organised to bring thousands to Khammam.

District leaders have coordinated logistics, with Eluru alone expected to send 3,000 participants, while large contingents are planned from Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati.

Following the rally and parade on January 18, the CPI National Council will meet on January 19, and a national seminar will be held on January 20. Leaders stressed that the Khammam gathering must be conducted with discipline and unity, marking the centenary of the party as a proud milestone.