Devotion marks Prabhala Theertham

AMALAPURAM: The Jaggannathota Prabhala Theertham was celebrated on a grand scale at Ambajipeta mandal in Konaseema district, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad. The State government recognises the centuries-old event as a State festival, which is held every year on Kanuma day.

The festival, observed for over 400 years, marks the convergence of eleven forms of Lord Shiva at Jaggannathota as Ekadasa Rudra. Processions carrying the deities’ palanquins from 11 Shiva temples across the Konaseema region reached the pilgrimage centre amid devotional fervour.

The Ekadasa Rudras include Veereswara Swamy, Chenna Malleswara Swamy from Gangalakurru Agraharam, Vyagreshwara Swamy along with his consort Sri Bala Tripura Sundari from Vyaghreshwara, Menakeshwara Swamy from K Pedapudi, Anandeshwara Swamy from Irusumanda, Visweshwara Swamy from Vakkalanka, Chenna Malleswara Swamy from Nedunuru, Raghaveshwara Swamy from Mukkamala, Chenna Malleswara Swamy from Palagummi, Abhinava Vyagreshwara Swamy from Pulletikurru, and Bogheshwara Swamy from Mosalapalli.

Tradition holds that Raja Vatsavai Jagannadha Maharaja, also known as Jagganna, visited the pilgrimage site in the past and organised the festival on a grand scale, following which the place came to be known as Jaggannathota. On Kanuma day, processions from Shiva temples at Mukkamala, Pulletikurru, Vyaghreshwara and other villages cross the Godavari and Kaushik rivers with music and fanfare to reach the venue.