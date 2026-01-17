Four killed in three separate road mishaps in Andhra's Ongole district

ONGOLE: Four persons were killed in three separate road accidents at different locations in the district on Friday, police said.
In the first incident, TDP Minority Cell State General Secretary Mohammad Jaffer Sharif, 54, of Nellore district, died after his car crashed into a road divider near Timmanapalem village under Medarametla police station limits.
Police said Sharif was returning to Nellore from Vijayawada along with his followers when the driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding.
The vehicle rammed the divider, leaving all three occupants seriously injured.
They were shifted to a private corporate hospital in Ongole for treatment, where Sharif died while undergoing treatment. Police registered a case and took up investigation.
In another accident, two persons died on the spot when a four-wheeler hit their motorcycle near Pichikala Gudipadu village in Korisapadu mandal on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as A Venkata Subbaiah, 55, and his mother Mahalakshamma, 75, residents of P Gudipadu village. Police said the duo was travelling to Addanki when a speeding car hit their bike.
They suffered severe injuries and were declared brought dead at a hospital. A case was registered. In the third incident, an elderly man was crushed to death by an RTC bus at the Addanki bus stand area on Friday. Police said an Ongole–Vinukonda RTC bus hit the man as it entered the bus stand.
The victim fell under the rear wheels of the bus and died on the spot. Police identified the deceased as A Chenna Kesavulu, 67, a resident of South Addanki area. An investigation is underway.