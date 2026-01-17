Four killed in three separate road mishaps in Andhra's Ongole district

ONGOLE: Four persons were killed in three separate road accidents at different locations in the district on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, TDP Minority Cell State General Secretary Mohammad Jaffer Sharif, 54, of Nellore district, died after his car crashed into a road divider near Timmanapalem village under Medarametla police station limits.

Police said Sharif was returning to Nellore from Vijayawada along with his followers when the driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding.

The vehicle rammed the divider, leaving all three occupants seriously injured.

They were shifted to a private corporate hospital in Ongole for treatment, where Sharif died while undergoing treatment. Police registered a case and took up investigation.