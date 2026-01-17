Four students drown at Isakapalli beach in Nellore district, two bodies found

NELLORE: Four students of Gollapalli Ashram School went missing at Isakapalli beach in Allur mandal of Nellore district on Friday.

According to reports reaching the district headquarters, the students visited their relatives’ houses at Errapagunta in Allur panchayat for Sankranti vacation.

Later, they went to the beach, and ventured into the sea for a swim. However, the quartet were swept away by strong currents.

The missing students were identified as Eega Ammulu (14), Class IX, Eega Bala Krishna (15) of Errapagunta, Abhishek (16) of Isakapalli, and Gandhalla Sudheer (15) of Chejerla.

Bala Krishna, Abhishek and Sudheer are said to be Intermediate students. Soon after the drowning incident, a search operation was launched for the missing students. The bodies of Ammulu and Bala Krishna were retrieved from sea.

Marine police, along with local fishermen, have intensified search operation for the remaining two students. A case has been registered.