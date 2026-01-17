Jagan says TDP behind murder of YSRCP’s Dalit activist

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the killing of party activist Manda Salman in Palnadu district.

Expressing outrage, he said law and order in the State had completely deteriorated and alleged that the Dalit activist was unjustly murdered by TDP leaders. He remarked that attacks on YSRCP workers and leaders had become routine, while police, instead of offering protection, were colluding with ruling party leaders.

Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Salman’s brother over the phone, conveyed his condolences, and assured the family that the party would stand firmly by them. He promised that once the YSRCP returns to power, strict action would be taken against those responsible.

During the conversation, Salman’s brother reportedly detailed the alleged atrocities of local TDP leaders in Pinnelli village.

The former chief minister urged party workers not to panic, assuring them of full support from the party. He emphasised that justice would be ensured under due process of law once YSRCP regains power.