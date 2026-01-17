Jallikattu draws huge crowds in Tirupati, Chittoor districts

TIRUPATI: Jallikattu (cattle taming) festivities were celebrated on a grand scale across Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Friday, marking Kanuma, the concluding day of Sankranti. Hundreds of bulls and cows were released into arenas, with youth and middle-aged men participating in the traditional sport in several villages.

In Tirupati district, organisers held events at Pullayyagaripalle in Chandragiri mandal and Anuppalli in Ramachandrapuram mandal. Participants from Tirupati and neighbouring States, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, joined the competitions and attempted to seize wooden tokens tied to the animals. Two were injuried at Pullayyagaripalle.

The annual cattle festival at A Rangampeta, which usually draws huge gatherings, was cancelled this year following the sudden death of a villager. However, dozens of bulls brought from across the undivided Chittoor district were released one by one into the crowd, as youth made spirited attempts to restrain them.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who represents Kuppam constituency, attended Jallikattu events in Ramakuppam, Kuppam and Gudipala mandals. Villages witnessed large gatherings, with visitors arriving from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Participants decorated cattle with balloons, tokens and portraits of leaders, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Bulls ran energetically thrilling spectators.

Speaking to TNIE, private employee G Prasad from Bengaluru, a native of Chandragiri, said he regularly attended Jallikattu at Rangampeta. “This year, the organisers shifted the venue to Pullayyagaripalle due to unavoidable circumstances,” he said.

An organiser at Ramakuppam said people from border areas such as KGF, Kolar and Mulbagal in Karnataka, as well as from Tamil Nadu, showed keen interest in participating.