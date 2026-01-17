Minister Lokesh unveils visually impaired writer’s novel

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, unveiled the novel “Cheyi Veedani Chelimi” authored by Chintakrindi Saijyothi, a visually impaired writer from Mangalagiri’s 26th ward.

Saijyothi, who met the minister along with her family at his residence in Undavalli, has overcome her disability with remarkable determination.

Using voice-input technology on her mobile phone, she continues to pursue her passion for writing. Writing under the pen name ‘Chaitrashree,’ she has already published a poetry collection titled “KavitAnjali” and novels such as ‘Manchutakina Prema’ and ‘Evaru Atanu,’ along with several socially conscious short stories. Professionally, she serves as a Junior Assistant at the Nuthakki High School.

Lokesh lauded Saijyothi’s achievements, praising her as a source of inspiration for the younger generation. He expressed his best wishes for her continued success and future accomplishments.

The event was attended by Padmashali Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Nandam Abbadayya, TTD Board Member Tammisetti Janakidevi, and other family members.