More than 1.2 million people flock to SARAS Mela in Guntur

GUNTUR: The Saras Mela – All India DWCRA Bazaar being held at Reddy College grounds near Nallapadu Road has been attracting massive crowds, with more than 1.2 million visitors recorded since its opening on January 6.
Organised under the District Rural Development Agency, the fair showcases the skills and entrepreneurship of self-help group members from across the country.
Formally inaugurated on January 8 by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, the mela has spread across 12 acres with over 300 stalls.
Products range from handicrafts made of wood, metal, clay, jute, bamboo, and grass to handloom sarees, embroidered fabrics, printed textiles, organic foods, herbal medicines, and millet-based snacks.
Visitors have expressed appreciation for both arrangements and variety of goods.
Keerthi and Lakshmi from Guntur said the “Kalamkari and printed sarees are excellent, and the food court is serving tasty dishes. The drinking water supply and sanitation are well maintained, making the experience hassle-free.”
Similarly, Suvarna Kamala and Preeti from Thulluru noted that “holding the mela during festival holidays has been very useful. We could shop for quality products from self-help groups across the country without any inconvenience.”
Families from across Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts have been arriving in large numbers, drawn not only by the shopping opportunities but also by cultural programmes and the amusement park.
Manavendra and Sridevi from Tenali remarked, “It is delightful to see a national-level DWCRA Bazaar in Guntur, usually held only in metro cities. All varieties are available here at affordable prices.”
Other visitors highlighted the government’s initiative to provide marketing support to SHG members.
Anusha and Aruna from Kakumanu said, “Handmade jewelry, handicrafts, and organic foods are impressive. The government’s idea to give SHG members a platform like this is commendable.”
Meanwhile, Jyothi and Bhargavi from Pedavadlapudi observed that “the stalls inspire women entrepreneurs, while children are enjoying the amusement park and the evening cultural programs.”
It will conclude on January 18, and remains open daily from 9 am to 9 pm. With visitors voicing complete satisfaction, Saras Mela has emerged as one of the most successful fairs in recent years in Guntur.