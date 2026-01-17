NTR statue vandalised in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: Unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) at Seetharampuram village in Lakkavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district on Thursday night.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when villagers found the statue with its head and hands broken. The damaged parts were reportedly thrown a short distance away from the statue, triggering tension in the village.

Following information from locals, Srungavarapukota rural Circle Inspector L Appalanaidu visited Seetharampuram and inspected the vandalised statue. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to identify and nab the culprits, police said.

The incident sparked political unrest in the Srungavarapukota Assembly segment and other parts of Vizianagaram district, as the vandalism occurred ahead of NTR’s death anniversary.

Speaking to the media, Sanyasi Naidu, a resident of Seetharampuram, said the statue was installed nearly two decades ago by Mukka Mutyalanaidwu in memory of the legendary actor and former Chief Minister. He said villagers have been observing both the birth and death anniversaries of NTR every year by paying floral tributes at the statue.