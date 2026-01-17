Rooster fights go on unabated in Andhra Pradesh, ‘Rs 2,000 crore changes hands’

VIJAYAWADA: Sankranti festivities across Coastal Andhra, more specifically in the erstwhile undivided twin Godavari districts, were marred by large-scale illegal activities.

Despite ban on rooster fights, the blood sport was conducted on a large scale in specially set up arenas, where Gundata, card games and other forms of gambling were also held.

According to an unofficial estimate, more than Rs 2,000 crore changed hands during the festival. Punters had placed huge bets on cockfights, gambling and other games.

A punter hailing from Bhimavaram won the single highest bet of Rs 1.53 crore on a rooster fight, another from Kesarapalli pocketed Rs 1 crore.

Cockfight arenas and gambling dens were set up extensively in both urban and rural areas, attracting punters from neighbouring States.

The undivided twin Godavari districts alone reportedly recorded transactions exceeding Rs 1,500 crore.

Eluru, Bhimavaram, Kalla, Undi, Akiveedu and Veeravasaram emerged as major rooster fight hubs. Same was the case in Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts where a large number of cockfight arenas were set up with the alleged support of ruling coalition leaders.