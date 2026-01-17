Rooster fights go on unabated in Andhra Pradesh, ‘Rs 2,000 crore changes hands’

VIJAYAWADA: Sankranti festivities across Coastal Andhra, more specifically in the erstwhile undivided twin Godavari districts, were marred by large-scale illegal activities.
Despite ban on rooster fights, the blood sport was conducted on a large scale in specially set up arenas, where Gundata, card games and other forms of gambling were also held.
According to an unofficial estimate, more than Rs 2,000 crore changed hands during the festival. Punters had placed huge bets on cockfights, gambling and other games.
A punter hailing from Bhimavaram won the single highest bet of Rs 1.53 crore on a rooster fight, another from Kesarapalli pocketed Rs 1 crore.
Cockfight arenas and gambling dens were set up extensively in both urban and rural areas, attracting punters from neighbouring States.
The undivided twin Godavari districts alone reportedly recorded transactions exceeding Rs 1,500 crore.
Eluru, Bhimavaram, Kalla, Undi, Akiveedu and Veeravasaram emerged as major rooster fight hubs. Same was the case in Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts where a large number of cockfight arenas were set up with the alleged support of ruling coalition leaders.
Police played a mute spectator role as the illegal activities continued unabated. The police had failed to curb rooster fights and gambling despite the clear directions of the AP High Court to district collectors to take stringent action against organisers of the blood sport and gambling, observed an analyst
The district authorities are also empowered to promulgate Section 144 if necessary to control the illegal activities. However, the enforcement of court directions seemed to be weak at the ground level with cockfights and gambling went on unabated for three days in the guise of Sankranti festivities.
Districts such as Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam emerged as major centres for illegal betting. Large temporary structures were set up, extensive security arrangements were made at the rooster fight arenas. Media access was restricted at several venues.
Obscene dance performances, liquor sales thrive
Alongside cockfights, card games and other forms of gambling were conducted, with winners reportedly offered high-value prizes.
On the other hand, temporary liquor outlets reportedly sprang up near rooster fight arenas, selling alcohol at inflated prices. Liquor was allegedly sold at Rs 50 extra per quarter bottle, and Rs 100 per beer bottle. Despite the violations, excise enforcement was reportedly absent at several venues.
Obscene dance performances by young women were organised at multiple locations, particularly in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, drawing public wrath. Videos circulating on social media showing obscene dances, and objectionable behaviour by political leaders, raised concerns.