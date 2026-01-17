Single rooster steals the show, wins Rs 1.53 crore bets in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The three-day Sankranti cockfights in the Godavari districts ended on a high note on Friday evening, but the spotlight firmly remained on a single rooster that reportedly emerged victorious with bets worth Rs 1.53 crore in one bout.

Thousands of people from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states thronged cockfight arenas, turning the controversial festive event into a spectacle marked by roaring crowds, loud cheers and heavy betting. Officials claimed that no untoward incidents were reported from the Godavari belt despite the massive gatherings. Women were also seen actively taking part in cockfights, gundata and other gambling games in the delta region.

Tadepalligudem witnessed some of the highest stakes on the second day of Sankranti. At the Pai Boyina Venkataramayya arena, gamblers placed wagers amounting to Rs 1.53 crore on a single contest.

The much-hyped bout between Gudivada’s Prabhakar and Rajamahendravaram’s Ramesh Raju drew huge attention, with Ramesh Raju’s Dega rooster winning the fight and sparking wild celebrations among gamblers.

Cockfight arenas across the region resembled large sporting venues, with bouncers, wristbands for entry and tight security. Though officials had warned of strict action, cockfights resumed openly.