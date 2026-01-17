State government to set up AP FIRST in Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced plans to set up AP FIRST (Andhra Pradesh Futuristic Innovation and Research in Science and Technology) in Tirupati. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the proposal during a review meeting with aerospace, defence, and IT digital transformation advisors.
The largest research centre will be established, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati, and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), bringing together two premier national institutions.
The research centre will focus on cutting-edge sectors, including aerospace, defence, space technology, AI and cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum technology, healthcare, biotechnology, green energy, and rural technologies.
Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of equipping youth for future opportunities.
“The government is planning to ensure Andhra Pradesh achieves growth in all sectors. Aerospace, defence, AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, and green energy will be crucial in the coming years. AP FIRST should serve as a platform to equip our youth with the skills needed for these industries,” Naidu said.
He highlighted the State’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, citing the upcoming green ammonia plant in Kakinada as a milestone.
‘State should become hub of new startups’
“For the first time in the country, we are setting up a green ammonia plant in Kakinada. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh must become a hub for new innovations and startups,” he averred.
Naidu directed officials to strengthen the Drone Corporation, noting its role in disaster relief, and potential applications in agriculture, and medical emergencies. He urged exploration of advanced concepts such as drone taxis and drone ambulances, and suggested studying the feasibility of a drone traffic management system modelled on air traffic control.
The initiative will also coordinate with universities, leading companies, and innovation hubs such as the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. AP FIRST is expected to integrate emerging technologies into academic curricula, foster industry-academia collaboration, and support startups to achieve significant growth within the next three years.
The meeting was attended by aerospace defence advisor G Satish Reddy, IT-digital transformation advisor Amit Dugar, IIT Tirupati Director KN Satyanarayana, Prof Senthil Kumar, DMTI Director Colonel PS Reddy, and senior officials.