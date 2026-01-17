State government to set up AP FIRST in Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced plans to set up AP FIRST (Andhra Pradesh Futuristic Innovation and Research in Science and Technology) in Tirupati. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the proposal during a review meeting with aerospace, defence, and IT digital transformation advisors.

The largest research centre will be established, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati, and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), bringing together two premier national institutions.

The research centre will focus on cutting-edge sectors, including aerospace, defence, space technology, AI and cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum technology, healthcare, biotechnology, green energy, and rural technologies.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of equipping youth for future opportunities.

“The government is planning to ensure Andhra Pradesh achieves growth in all sectors. Aerospace, defence, AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, and green energy will be crucial in the coming years. AP FIRST should serve as a platform to equip our youth with the skills needed for these industries,” Naidu said.

He highlighted the State’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, citing the upcoming green ammonia plant in Kakinada as a milestone.