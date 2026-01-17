Traditional sports, cultural events a big draw during Sankranti in Prakasam

ONGOLE: As part of the three-day Makara Sankranti festival celebrations, various traditional sports and cultural events were organised across the district over the past three days. Events included oxen competitions, boat races, ram competitions and cultural programmes, drew large crowds in several mandals.

Police maintained strict surveillance using drones and informer networks during the festival. Despite this, rooster fight arenas were reportedly organised in several parts of the district throughout the three days, with a large number of punters participating.

High-stake betting allegedly continued even on the Kanuma festival day. On Thursday, a traditional boat race was organised at Madanuru–Peddapalem coastal village in Kothapatnam mandal by the Matsyakara Sankshema Samiti.

Fishermen competed using traditional country boats, rowing one kilometre into the sea, retrieving a flag placed on an anchored boat and returning to the shore. The team that reached the coastline first with the flag was declared the winner. Fishermen from nearby coastal villages participated in large numbers.