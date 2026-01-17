Traditional sports, cultural events a big draw during Sankranti in Prakasam

ONGOLE: As part of the three-day Makara Sankranti festival celebrations, various traditional sports and cultural events were organised across the district over the past three days. Events included oxen competitions, boat races, ram competitions and cultural programmes, drew large crowds in several mandals.
Police maintained strict surveillance using drones and informer networks during the festival. Despite this, rooster fight arenas were reportedly organised in several parts of the district throughout the three days, with a large number of punters participating.
High-stake betting allegedly continued even on the Kanuma festival day. On Thursday, a traditional boat race was organised at Madanuru–Peddapalem coastal village in Kothapatnam mandal by the Matsyakara Sankshema Samiti.
Fishermen competed using traditional country boats, rowing one kilometre into the sea, retrieving a flag placed on an anchored boat and returning to the shore. The team that reached the coastline first with the flag was declared the winner. Fishermen from nearby coastal villages participated in large numbers.
Sriram Multi Super Specialty Hospital Head Chapala Vamsikrishna presented prizes to the winners. On Friday, the NTR Sports and Cultural Association organised ram competitions at Ulichi village in Ongole mandal. About 25 rams from different parts of district took part, attracting a large gathering of sports enthusiasts.
The first prize of Rs 20,000 with a trophy, sponsored by the Mandava Ratnamma family, was won by the ram owned by Kancharagunta Srinivasa Rao of Ulichi village. The second prize of Rs 15,000 with a shield, by the family of Mandava Subba Rao, was won by V Peddamma. The third prize of Rs 10,000, sponsored by Chejerla Sekhar and Chunchu Vasu Babu, went to Nali Venkata Prasad. The fourth prize of Rs 5,000, sponsored by Kandimalla Neeharika, was won by the Goddess Poleramma temple ram.