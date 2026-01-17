Tungabhadra Dam gate trial run boosts ryots’ confidence

KURNOOL: The successful trial run of a newly installed gate at the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka has boosted confidence among over 10 lakh ayacut farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Engineers of Tungabhadra Board successfully conducted a trial run of the newly installed Gate No. 18, making a milestone in the modernisation of dam. Built nearly 70 years ago, the Tungabhadra Dam provides irrigation to about 20 lakh acres and supports over 10 lakh farmers across three States. The original gates, designed for 40 years, with the collapse of Gate No. 19 two years ago highlighting the urgency for replacement. Tungabhadra Board Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy said six more gates will be installed this month, all 33 replaced by May, and efforts are on to ensure water supply for the coming kharif season despite no release during Rabi.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Board engineers for the successful trial run. Tungabhadra Dam SE said officials would complete installation of gates within the given timeframe.