15 tribals fall ill after consuming toddy in Andhra's Parvathipuram-Manyam, four shifted to CHC

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: At least 15 people fell ill after consuming contaminated jeelugu kallu (toddy brewed from fishtail palm) at Vanakabadi village under Kurupam mandal in Parvathipuram-Manyam.

The victims developed diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms. With no motorable road to the village, residents shifted four ill people on doli (makeshift stretchers) for three kilometres to Deruvada junction, from where they were taken to Kurupam Community Health Centre (CHC). “Among them, 15 were suffering from vomiting and motions since morning. We shifted four victims with serious health complications to Kurupam CHC on doli as there is no road access to our village. Other 11 people are undergoing treatment,” Vanakabadi resident Puvvala Balaram said.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector N Prabhakar Reddy said “We have set up a medical camp at Vanakabadi village for the jeelugu kallu victims with availability of medical officers.” The Collector said condition of the four victims - J Neelakantam, Puvvala Ramsing, J Jogarao and J Bhusanrao is stable.