5k women will be empowered a year through RISE Centre: NTR District Collector

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push towards women’s economic empowerment, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha inaugurated the RISE (Rural Incubation, Skilling & Entrepreneurship) Centre at Guntupalli on Saturday, aimed at transforming women into successful entrepreneurs.

The initiative focuses on helping women create products through small-scale industries, learn digital marketing, and increase their incomes.

Since July, the RISE Centre has been training Self-Welfare Groups, providing free courses in computer literacy, MS Office, and digital marketing, while also supporting mothers with children through an adjacent ICDS centre. Lakshmisha interacted with women entrepreneurs, learning about their growth, challenges, and innovative ideas.

‘’For the first time in the state, the Central Government-led NITI Aayog has proposed setting up a RISE Centre in NTR District. Proposals have been sent to NITI Aayog to sanction `1.67 crore for the center’s operations. With NITI Aayog’s support, there will be an opportunity to train women on a large scale to become industrial entrepreneurs’’ the collector informed.

The Collector further said the government’s slogan “One Family, One Entrepreneur” is being implemented through the centre, with partnerships with Ratan Tata Innovation and ELIP to enhance marketing support for women’s products.

In the past four months, many women have successfully expanded their product reach and increased their income. Currently, the centre operates from two rooms, with plans for expansion.

The goal is to empower 5,000 women entrepreneurs annually, with up to 1,000 women already benefiting in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, he added.