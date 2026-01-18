Bapatla police bust ganja smuggling racket, two held

ONGOLE: Bapatla police busted a ganja smuggling racket by arresting two persons and seizing 50 kg of ganja from their car at Bollapalli toll plaza on Friday.

Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police B Umamaheswar and specific information, Martur Circle Inspector Y Srinivasa Rao and his team conducted vehicle checks at the toll plaza. During the inspection, police found about 50 kg of contraband ganja concealed in a secret compartment under the rear seat of a car and took two persons into custody.

Police identified the accused as cab driver Abdul Azeez, 37, of Bengaluru, and Shaik Sayyed Farzana Begum alias Husnara, 42, of Aravind Colony in Nellore town.

According to police, Azeez operated cab services in Bengaluru using a taxi registered in the name of his brother Raffeque. A few months ago, he allegedly came into contact with Odisha-based ganja traders through an unidentified person. Police said the accused had earlier travelled to the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha border about six months ago, procured and sold ganja in Bengaluru.

On January 13, Azeez and Farzana again travelled to Odisha, purchased 50 kg of ganja and were returning when police intercepted them at the toll plaza, officials said.